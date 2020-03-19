Rent Calculator
8300 Indigo Row
8300 Indigo Row
8300 Indigo Row
·
No Longer Available
Location
8300 Indigo Row, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5084778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8300 Indigo Row have any available units?
8300 Indigo Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8300 Indigo Row currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Indigo Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Indigo Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Indigo Row is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Indigo Row offer parking?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have a pool?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have accessible units?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have units with air conditioning.
