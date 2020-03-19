All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8300 Indigo Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8300 Indigo Row
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

8300 Indigo Row

8300 Indigo Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8300 Indigo Row, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5084778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Indigo Row have any available units?
8300 Indigo Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8300 Indigo Row currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Indigo Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Indigo Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Indigo Row is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Indigo Row offer parking?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have a pool?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have accessible units?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Indigo Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Indigo Row does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte