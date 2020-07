Amenities

AVAILABLE: March 13: Townhome with 3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 baths and ~1600 s.f. Great room has vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Formal dining room. Kitchen with all appliances. Upstairs is a loft which can be used as play space or extra den! Patio is complete enclosed. Community amenities including a pool, walking trails, club house and playground. (Pics are from previous listing and will be updated once property is vacated.)