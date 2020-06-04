Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 825 Jerilyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
825 Jerilyn Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825 Jerilyn Drive
825 Jerilyn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
825 Jerilyn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call 704 281 3456 for viewing appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive have any available units?
825 Jerilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825 Jerilyn Drive have?
Some of 825 Jerilyn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 825 Jerilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Jerilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Jerilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Jerilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Jerilyn Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Jerilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Jerilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Jerilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Jerilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Jerilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte