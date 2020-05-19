Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8247 Circle Tree Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8247 Circle Tree Lane
8247 Circle Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8247 Circle Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have any available units?
8247 Circle Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8247 Circle Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8247 Circle Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8247 Circle Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8247 Circle Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8247 Circle Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8247 Circle Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
