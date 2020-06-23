All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8240 gossomer bay dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8240 gossomer bay dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8240 gossomer bay dr

8240 Gossomer Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8240 Gossomer Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bed 2.5 bath Desirable Townhouse - Property Id: 91867

One car garage, 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home in desirable Beverly Crest neighborhood. Prime location in South Charlotte Arboretum area close to shopping and restaurants. Open floor plan, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, fenced in patio area, granite counter tops, access to community pool, tennis, and basketball. Great school zone (Elizabeth Lane, Providence High).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91867
Property Id 91867

(RLNE4588303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 gossomer bay dr have any available units?
8240 gossomer bay dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 gossomer bay dr have?
Some of 8240 gossomer bay dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 gossomer bay dr currently offering any rent specials?
8240 gossomer bay dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 gossomer bay dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8240 gossomer bay dr is pet friendly.
Does 8240 gossomer bay dr offer parking?
Yes, 8240 gossomer bay dr does offer parking.
Does 8240 gossomer bay dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8240 gossomer bay dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 gossomer bay dr have a pool?
Yes, 8240 gossomer bay dr has a pool.
Does 8240 gossomer bay dr have accessible units?
No, 8240 gossomer bay dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 gossomer bay dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8240 gossomer bay dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte