8240 gossomer bay dr

Amenities
3 bed 2.5 bath Desirable Townhouse - Property Id: 91867
One car garage, 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home in desirable Beverly Crest neighborhood. Prime location in South Charlotte Arboretum area close to shopping and restaurants. Open floor plan, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, fenced in patio area, granite counter tops, access to community pool, tennis, and basketball. Great school zone (Elizabeth Lane, Providence High).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91867
Property Id 91867
(RLNE4588303)