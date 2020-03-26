All apartments in Charlotte
824 Big River Road
824 Big River Road

824 Big River Road · No Longer Available
Location

824 Big River Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Big River Road have any available units?
824 Big River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 824 Big River Road currently offering any rent specials?
824 Big River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Big River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Big River Road is pet friendly.
Does 824 Big River Road offer parking?
No, 824 Big River Road does not offer parking.
Does 824 Big River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Big River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Big River Road have a pool?
No, 824 Big River Road does not have a pool.
Does 824 Big River Road have accessible units?
No, 824 Big River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Big River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Big River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Big River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Big River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
