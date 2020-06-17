All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8215 Crescent Ridge Dr

8215 Crescent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Crescent Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
Community Amenities:
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Sun Deck
Wi-Fi Access in Clubhouse & Pool Area
Outdoor Kitchen
BBQ Grills
Business Center
Car Care Center
Fitness Center
Clubhouse
High Speed Internet
Limited Access
Package Receiving
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management

Apartment Features:
Brushed Nickel Accents*
Washer/Dryer Connections
Private Patio or Balcony
2 Faux Wood Blinds*
Built-In Bookcases*
Gas Fireplaces*
Crown Molding*
Track Lighting*
Garden Tub
Refrigerator
Microwave*
Large Closets
Ceiling Fan*
Garage*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have any available units?
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have?
Some of 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
