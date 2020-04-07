821-H Farmhurst Dr

Amenities

High Meadows Nations Ford/I-77 -Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath garden condo - Available 5.10.20



Update countertops/cabinets. Updated bathroom vanities. Updated flooring in living, dining,hallway. Appliances will include frig, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Large 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo on second floor. Updated with great features. Must see to appreciate. Overhead lighting in all rooms. Energy efficient windows and slider doors. NO washer/dryer hookups in unit but pay facilities in clubhouse next to building.



Qualifications: Monthly income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good verifiable rental history last 12 month, no serious criminal issue. Please note we ask that all interested parties do drive by complex before we setup showing appointments.



Directions:

Fairview Rd becomes Tyvola Rd., turn left onto South Blvd., right onto Archdale Dr., left onto High Meadow Ln. Right onto Farmhurst Dr. See sign for building 821 on left. Unit on second floor unit H



Or Hwy south on I77 to Nationsford Rd. left on Nationsford, left on Farmhurst, Look for sign to 821 on right side, bldg on left unit H on 2nd floor next to clubhouse.



No Dogs Allowed



