Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

821 Greentree Drive

821 Greentree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Greentree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fenced yard and master on main! - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story brick house. Fenced backyard and master on main.

(RLNE3396431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Greentree Drive have any available units?
821 Greentree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Greentree Drive have?
Some of 821 Greentree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Greentree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Greentree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Greentree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 821 Greentree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
