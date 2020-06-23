Rent Calculator
821 Greentree Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
821 Greentree Drive
821 Greentree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
821 Greentree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Foxcroft
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fenced yard and master on main! - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story brick house. Fenced backyard and master on main.
(RLNE3396431)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 Greentree Drive have any available units?
821 Greentree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 821 Greentree Drive have?
Some of 821 Greentree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 821 Greentree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Greentree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Greentree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 821 Greentree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Greentree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Greentree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Greentree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
