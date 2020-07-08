Rent Calculator
8177 millwright Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM
8177 millwright Lane
8177 Millwright Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8177 Millwright Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.
SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8177 millwright Lane have any available units?
8177 millwright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8177 millwright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8177 millwright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8177 millwright Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8177 millwright Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8177 millwright Lane offer parking?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8177 millwright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8177 millwright Lane have a pool?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8177 millwright Lane have accessible units?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8177 millwright Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8177 millwright Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8177 millwright Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
