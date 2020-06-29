Rent Calculator
8116 Stem Court
8116 Stem Court
8116 Stem Court
No Longer Available
8116 Stem Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Ranch home on cul de sac. new kitchen. granite counters. Large yard. Washer and dryer "as is".
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 8116 Stem Court have any available units?
8116 Stem Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8116 Stem Court have?
Some of 8116 Stem Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 8116 Stem Court currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Stem Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Stem Court pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Stem Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8116 Stem Court offer parking?
No, 8116 Stem Court does not offer parking.
Does 8116 Stem Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8116 Stem Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Stem Court have a pool?
No, 8116 Stem Court does not have a pool.
Does 8116 Stem Court have accessible units?
No, 8116 Stem Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Stem Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 Stem Court has units with dishwashers.
