Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 811 Morehead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
811 Morehead Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
811 Morehead Street
811 East Morehead Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
811 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dilworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming, historic Dilworth condo within walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more! Renovated kitchen, and hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Morehead Street have any available units?
811 Morehead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 811 Morehead Street have?
Some of 811 Morehead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 811 Morehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Morehead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Morehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 Morehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 811 Morehead Street offer parking?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 Morehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Morehead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Morehead Street have a pool?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 Morehead Street have accessible units?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Morehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Morehead Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte