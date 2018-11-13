All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

811 Morehead Street

811 East Morehead Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dilworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming, historic Dilworth condo within walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more! Renovated kitchen, and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Morehead Street have any available units?
811 Morehead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Morehead Street have?
Some of 811 Morehead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Morehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Morehead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Morehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 Morehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 811 Morehead Street offer parking?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 Morehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Morehead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Morehead Street have a pool?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 Morehead Street have accessible units?
No, 811 Morehead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Morehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Morehead Street has units with dishwashers.
