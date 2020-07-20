All apartments in Charlotte
8108 Coffee Tree Court

8108 Coffee Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

8108 Coffee Tree Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have any available units?
8108 Coffee Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8108 Coffee Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Coffee Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Coffee Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Coffee Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court offer parking?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have a pool?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Coffee Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 Coffee Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
