Charlotte, NC
/
8051 Regent Park Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:29 AM
8051 Regent Park Lane
8051 Regent Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8051 Regent Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy. Wood flooring throughout; granite countertops in kitchen; and enclosed patio. Washer and Dryer included. Nice end unit. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane have any available units?
8051 Regent Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8051 Regent Park Lane have?
Some of 8051 Regent Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Amenities section
.
Is 8051 Regent Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8051 Regent Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 Regent Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8051 Regent Park Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane offer parking?
No, 8051 Regent Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8051 Regent Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane have a pool?
No, 8051 Regent Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8051 Regent Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 Regent Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8051 Regent Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
