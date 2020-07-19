8024 Tremaine Court

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath, 3rd FLOOR condo is waiting for you! Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit. Fireplace is for decorative purpose only. $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. Small Breed Pets conditional and must be approved by owner with a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet screening. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Amenities include a community Pool! Water Included in monthly rent.



A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.



Schools:

Albemarle Road Elementary

Albemarle Road Middle

Independence High School



For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335



Rental Process, Pet Policy, Application Qualifications can be found here: https://www.pgmanagementgroup.com/fine/real/estate/forrent/custom/PGMG-Rentals



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



In order to process your rental application we will need the following items emailed to pamela@pgmanagementgroup.com or faxed to 704-972-9895 ATTN: Pamela Greene OR Uploaded within the rental application.



*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License

*CLEAR copy of your Social Security Card

*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs

* Pet Screening Application



Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.



APPROVAL/MOVE-IN



1) Notification: Applicants will be notified by email and phone call as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for PGMG to stop any and all showings and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to bring in all initial move in monies, which must be paid with a cashier’s check or money order (specific amounts will be itemized in the approval email) within 48 hours of approval email and sign the lease.



* Security deposit

* First FULL month's rent

* Pro-Rated rent if applicant is moving in another day other than the first day of the month

* Non-Refundable Pet Fee if Applicable

* $2/mth keyless app fee



2) Move-In: PGMG will schedule a time to meet at the property on the day of move in with the resident. The move in process can take up to an hour or so. At this time, we will complete a move in condition report, take photos, and answer any questions you may have. Once this process is complete, we will deliver the keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. over to you. **Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly***



3) Responsibility: All residents are responsible for all charges incurred under the terms of the lease.



4) Rent: Once an application is approved and the initial move in monies are received, we will hold a unit up to seven (7) days after the previous tenant vacates the property to make sure it is move in ready. Residents will not be allowed to move in earlier than the lease start date.



Rent is due on the first of the month and is late after the 5th day of the month. PGMG does not issue a billing statement for monthly rent. Any rents received after the 5th will be subject to a late fee. PGMG will NOT accept multiple checks, as payment. Only cash, cashier checks or money orders as payment. Personal checks will be accepted starting when your next rental payment is due. If you bounce a check, or your check is returned for NSFs, PGMG will not accept a personal check from you moving forward. A 10 Day Demand for Rent Letter is sent to units with a monthly rental balance that has not been paid by the 5th day of the month. Your online tenant portal/payment option will be suspended if your rent is late and not paid by the 5th day of the month. **Roommates must pay rent in one lump sum. No partial payments will be accepted**



5) Pro-Rate: Pro-rated rent is calculated by dividing monthly rent by the number of days in the month in which you are moving. The resulting number (the daily rate) is then multiplied by the number of days the unit will be occupied in the pro-rated month.



PG Management Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



RENTERS INSURANCE will be required as follows:



**Tenant will be required to obtain and maintain throughout the term of tenancy a renter's insurance policy and to promptly provide PGMG a copy within 30 days of lease activation with PG Management Group, LLC listed as additionally insured. In addition to coverage for damage or loss to Tenant's personal property in such amount as Tenant may determine, the policy shall include coverage for bodily injury, and property damage for which Tenant may be liable such as fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage, in the amount of $100.000.



**If Tenant does not maintain Required Insurance, the insurance requirement of the Lease Agreement may be satisfied by PGMG, who will schedule the Tenant's unit for coverage under the Landlord’s Required Resident Liability insurance policy (“LRRL”). The coverage provided under the LRRL will provide the Required Insurance coverage listed above for fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage (NOT Tenant's Personal Property). An amount equal to the total cost to the Landlord for the LRRL coverage shall be charged to Tenant by PG Management Group, LLC. The cost of this Insurance will be $9.50/mth and will be automatically attached to Tenant's Account.



