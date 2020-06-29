All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8020 Glencannon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8020 Glencannon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8020 Glencannon Drive

8020 Glencannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8020 Glencannon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,560 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Glencannon Drive have any available units?
8020 Glencannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Glencannon Drive have?
Some of 8020 Glencannon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Glencannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Glencannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Glencannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Glencannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Glencannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Glencannon Drive offers parking.
Does 8020 Glencannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Glencannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Glencannon Drive have a pool?
No, 8020 Glencannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Glencannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8020 Glencannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Glencannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Glencannon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte