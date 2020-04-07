All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8019 Glencannon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8019 Glencannon Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

8019 Glencannon Drive

8019 Glencannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8019 Glencannon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom Cul-De-Sac property in the Martin Lakes Community. Common area gazebo by the lake is located just behind. A large fenced in backyard is perfect for kids to play or to entertain family and friends. A brick fireplace graces the living room and the dining room is conveniently located next to a warm kitchen with the back door leading to the yard. The master bedroom has view of the lake! Ready for Immediate move in. Great location close to all major highways and stores. Freshly Painted. Laminate flooring throughout with a 2 car garage. Due to the overwhelming response the credit application must take place prior to viewing the home. Every occupant over 18 years of age must be included on application. A $35 Credit authorization will be sent to each applicant from MYRENTAL a credit check website. If pets are accepted there will be a minimum $250.00 non-refundable deposit per pet. No Section 8. Government vouchers are NOT accepted. Agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have any available units?
8019 Glencannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 Glencannon Drive have?
Some of 8019 Glencannon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Glencannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Glencannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Glencannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive offers parking.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have a pool?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte