8019 Glencannon Drive

Spacious 4 bedroom Cul-De-Sac property in the Martin Lakes Community. Common area gazebo by the lake is located just behind. A large fenced in backyard is perfect for kids to play or to entertain family and friends. A brick fireplace graces the living room and the dining room is conveniently located next to a warm kitchen with the back door leading to the yard. The master bedroom has view of the lake! Ready for Immediate move in. Great location close to all major highways and stores. Freshly Painted. Laminate flooring throughout with a 2 car garage. Due to the overwhelming response the credit application must take place prior to viewing the home. Every occupant over 18 years of age must be included on application. A $35 Credit authorization will be sent to each applicant from MYRENTAL a credit check website. If pets are accepted there will be a minimum $250.00 non-refundable deposit per pet. No Section 8. Government vouchers are NOT accepted. Agent/owner.