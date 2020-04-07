Spacious 4 bedroom Cul-De-Sac property in the Martin Lakes Community. Common area gazebo by the lake is located just behind. A large fenced in backyard is perfect for kids to play or to entertain family and friends. A brick fireplace graces the living room and the dining room is conveniently located next to a warm kitchen with the back door leading to the yard. The master bedroom has view of the lake! Ready for Immediate move in. Great location close to all major highways and stores. Freshly Painted. Laminate flooring throughout with a 2 car garage. Due to the overwhelming response the credit application must take place prior to viewing the home. Every occupant over 18 years of age must be included on application. A $35 Credit authorization will be sent to each applicant from MYRENTAL a credit check website. If pets are accepted there will be a minimum $250.00 non-refundable deposit per pet. No Section 8. Government vouchers are NOT accepted. Agent/owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have any available units?
8019 Glencannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 Glencannon Drive have?
Some of 8019 Glencannon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Glencannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Glencannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Glencannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive offers parking.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have a pool?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8019 Glencannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Glencannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8019 Glencannon Drive has units with dishwashers.