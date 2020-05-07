All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8016 Kerrybrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8016 Kerrybrook Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:50 PM

8016 Kerrybrook Circle

8016 Kerrybrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8016 Kerrybrook Circle, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have any available units?
8016 Kerrybrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8016 Kerrybrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Kerrybrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Kerrybrook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle offer parking?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have a pool?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Kerrybrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 Kerrybrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte