8006 Cornhill Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel gym guest suite

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage guest suite new construction

New Construction in Desirable Rea Farms, South Charlotte's premier community! This home features a beautiful open floor plan with guest suite on the main level. It's 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and plenty of entertainment space. With over 3300 square feet of living area, this lovely home features beautiful hardwoods, large kitchen with island, great room with fireplace, gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Outdoor gas grill, screened in porch with a large backyard. Two car garage and long driveway for additional parking. Enjoy great schools as well as walkable access to Rea Farms Village and Waverly Place that includes many shops and restaurants, as well as LifeTime Athletic Center. Come check out the community that has everything to offer!