8006 Cornhill Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:53 PM

8006 Cornhill Avenue

8006 Cornhill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8006 Cornhill Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
new construction
New Construction in Desirable Rea Farms, South Charlotte's premier community! This home features a beautiful open floor plan with guest suite on the main level. It's 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and plenty of entertainment space. With over 3300 square feet of living area, this lovely home features beautiful hardwoods, large kitchen with island, great room with fireplace, gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Outdoor gas grill, screened in porch with a large backyard. Two car garage and long driveway for additional parking. Enjoy great schools as well as walkable access to Rea Farms Village and Waverly Place that includes many shops and restaurants, as well as LifeTime Athletic Center. Come check out the community that has everything to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have any available units?
8006 Cornhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have?
Some of 8006 Cornhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 Cornhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Cornhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Cornhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8006 Cornhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Cornhill Avenue offers parking.
Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Cornhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 8006 Cornhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8006 Cornhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Cornhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Cornhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

