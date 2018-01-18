All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8004 Seattle Slew Court

8004 Seattle Slew Court · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Seattle Slew Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,197 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5263276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have any available units?
8004 Seattle Slew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have?
Some of 8004 Seattle Slew Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Seattle Slew Court currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Seattle Slew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Seattle Slew Court pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Seattle Slew Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Seattle Slew Court offers parking.
Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Seattle Slew Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have a pool?
Yes, 8004 Seattle Slew Court has a pool.
Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have accessible units?
No, 8004 Seattle Slew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Seattle Slew Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Seattle Slew Court has units with dishwashers.

