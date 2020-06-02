Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
8001 Mahogany Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8001 Mahogany Dr
8001 Mahogany Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8001 Mahogany Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This quaint ranch style 3 bedroom/2 bath home is conveniently located near WT Harris and Albemarle Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr have any available units?
8001 Mahogany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8001 Mahogany Dr have?
Some of 8001 Mahogany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8001 Mahogany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Mahogany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Mahogany Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Mahogany Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr offer parking?
No, 8001 Mahogany Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8001 Mahogany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr have a pool?
No, 8001 Mahogany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr have accessible units?
No, 8001 Mahogany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Mahogany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 Mahogany Dr has units with dishwashers.
