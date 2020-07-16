Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd
800 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
800 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom home in Charlotte - 3 bedroom 2 bath home on Mt Holly Huntersville Rd. Brick ranch with 2 car carport. Living room with separate dining area. Laundry location is in the kitchen. Large yard.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4924059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have any available units?
800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd offers parking.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have a pool?
No, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have accessible units?
No, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
