Home
Charlotte, NC
7953 Shady Oak Trl
Last updated March 21 2019 at 5:13 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7953 Shady Oak Trl
7953 Shady Oak Trail
No Longer Available
Location
7953 Shady Oak Trail, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Very Spacious Town Home Located Minutes From Quail Hollow Country Club . This Wonderful Home provides convenient access to I-85 and I-77.
This Home has spacious bedrooms and a large living room. This home has fresh paint and fresh carpet.
Water Included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have any available units?
7953 Shady Oak Trl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7953 Shady Oak Trl currently offering any rent specials?
7953 Shady Oak Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7953 Shady Oak Trl pet-friendly?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl offer parking?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not offer parking.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have a pool?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not have a pool.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have accessible units?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7953 Shady Oak Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7953 Shady Oak Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
