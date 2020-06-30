All apartments in Charlotte
7932 Denmark Road
7932 Denmark Road

7932 Denmark Road · No Longer Available
Location

7932 Denmark Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Location!!! Only 10 min (0.4 mile) Walking Distance to Light Rail at Arrowood LYNX Blue Line station! Lovely Brand New Townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with huge centered island with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area and has a rear deck off back of home. Master suite with tray ceiling with a large walk-in closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Three additional other bedrooms with private bathrooms. All new appliances including refrigerator and washer & dryer. Also 2 car attached garage. Community resort-like pool and cabana. Minutes to South Park and uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 Denmark Road have any available units?
7932 Denmark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 Denmark Road have?
Some of 7932 Denmark Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 Denmark Road currently offering any rent specials?
7932 Denmark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 Denmark Road pet-friendly?
No, 7932 Denmark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7932 Denmark Road offer parking?
Yes, 7932 Denmark Road offers parking.
Does 7932 Denmark Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 Denmark Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 Denmark Road have a pool?
Yes, 7932 Denmark Road has a pool.
Does 7932 Denmark Road have accessible units?
No, 7932 Denmark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 Denmark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 Denmark Road has units with dishwashers.

