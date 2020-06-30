7932 Denmark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent Location!!! Only 10 min (0.4 mile) Walking Distance to Light Rail at Arrowood LYNX Blue Line station! Lovely Brand New Townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with huge centered island with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area and has a rear deck off back of home. Master suite with tray ceiling with a large walk-in closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Three additional other bedrooms with private bathrooms. All new appliances including refrigerator and washer & dryer. Also 2 car attached garage. Community resort-like pool and cabana. Minutes to South Park and uptown!