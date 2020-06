Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

7900 Crockett Lane Available 04/07/19 Ranch home in great location - This ranch home has the perfect setting on a CUL-DE-SAC with a huge deck on a private wooded lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, large open kitchen, double sided fireplace, and 2 car garage.



This home won't last! Call Shanley (315) 734-5899 for a showing or more information.



(RLNE3838161)