790 N Davidson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great location in First Ward. Top floor unit. Private balcony overlooks N Davidson Street and intersection at 11th Street. Freshly painted throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and private master bath with double vanities.