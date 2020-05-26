All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

790 N Davidson Street

790 N Davidson St · No Longer Available
Location

790 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in First Ward. Top floor unit. Private balcony overlooks N Davidson Street and intersection at 11th Street. Freshly painted throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and private master bath with double vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 N Davidson Street have any available units?
790 N Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 N Davidson Street have?
Some of 790 N Davidson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
790 N Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 N Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 790 N Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 790 N Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 790 N Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 790 N Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 N Davidson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 N Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 790 N Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 790 N Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 790 N Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 790 N Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 N Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
