Great location in First Ward. Top floor unit. Private balcony overlooks N Davidson Street and intersection at 11th Street. Freshly painted throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and private master bath with double vanities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 790 N Davidson Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 790 N Davidson Street have?
Some of 790 N Davidson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
790 N Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.