All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7843 Petrea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7843 Petrea Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

7843 Petrea Lane

7843 Petrea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7843 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful remolded townhouse located off of Harris Blvd!!! Granite counter tops, hardwood laminate floors, all new fixtures and all new paint. Won't last long!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 Petrea Lane have any available units?
7843 Petrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7843 Petrea Lane have?
Some of 7843 Petrea Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 Petrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7843 Petrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 Petrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane offer parking?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have a pool?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte