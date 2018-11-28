Rent Calculator
7843 Petrea Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7843 Petrea Lane
7843 Petrea Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7843 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful remolded townhouse located off of Harris Blvd!!! Granite counter tops, hardwood laminate floors, all new fixtures and all new paint. Won't last long!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have any available units?
7843 Petrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7843 Petrea Lane have?
Some of 7843 Petrea Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7843 Petrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7843 Petrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 Petrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane offer parking?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have a pool?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 Petrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7843 Petrea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
