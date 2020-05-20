Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7838 Pebbleridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7838 Pebbleridge Dr
7838 Pebbleridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7838 Pebbleridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$1400 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom lot of storage, Gazebo, extra room to use as office, 3 bathroom 2full. Outdoor storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have any available units?
7838 Pebbleridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7838 Pebbleridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Pebbleridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Pebbleridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 Pebbleridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7838 Pebbleridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
