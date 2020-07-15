Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7816 Geoffrey Court.
7816 Geoffrey Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:36 PM
1 of 14
7816 Geoffrey Court
7816 Geoffrey Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7816 Geoffrey Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
yoga
Coventry - Updated and well maintained home in a cul-de-sac. Great floors, kitchen, baths, light fixtures, etc. Fenced backyard, flex space upstairs could be office area, yoga space, etc.
(RLNE5249885)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court have any available units?
7816 Geoffrey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7816 Geoffrey Court have?
Some of 7816 Geoffrey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7816 Geoffrey Court currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Geoffrey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Geoffrey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Geoffrey Court is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court offer parking?
No, 7816 Geoffrey Court does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7816 Geoffrey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court have a pool?
No, 7816 Geoffrey Court does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court have accessible units?
No, 7816 Geoffrey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Geoffrey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7816 Geoffrey Court has units with dishwashers.
