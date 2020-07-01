All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7809 Albemarle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7809 Albemarle Road
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:42 PM

7809 Albemarle Road

7809 Albemarle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7809 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated duplex conveniently located off of Albemarle Rd. Water included. Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, original hardwood floors throughout and a large living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Albemarle Road have any available units?
7809 Albemarle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 Albemarle Road have?
Some of 7809 Albemarle Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Albemarle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Albemarle Road is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road offer parking?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not offer parking.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte