Charlotte, NC
/
7809 Albemarle Road
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:42 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7809 Albemarle Road
7809 Albemarle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7809 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated duplex conveniently located off of Albemarle Rd. Water included. Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, original hardwood floors throughout and a large living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have any available units?
7809 Albemarle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7809 Albemarle Road have?
Some of 7809 Albemarle Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7809 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Albemarle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Albemarle Road is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road offer parking?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not offer parking.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte