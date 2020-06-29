All apartments in Charlotte
7752 petrea Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:48 PM

7752 petrea Lane

7752 Petrea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7752 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated town home in great location of Charlotte. Very quirk access to Mint Hill, University, and Uptown. Brand new paint and carpet. Also, brand new washer and dyer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 petrea Lane have any available units?
7752 petrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7752 petrea Lane have?
Some of 7752 petrea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 petrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7752 petrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 petrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7752 petrea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7752 petrea Lane offer parking?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7752 petrea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have a pool?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7752 petrea Lane has units with dishwashers.
