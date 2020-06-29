Rent Calculator
7752 petrea Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:48 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7752 petrea Lane
7752 Petrea Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7752 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
Newly renovated town home in great location of Charlotte. Very quirk access to Mint Hill, University, and Uptown. Brand new paint and carpet. Also, brand new washer and dyer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7752 petrea Lane have any available units?
7752 petrea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7752 petrea Lane have?
Some of 7752 petrea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 7752 petrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7752 petrea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 petrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7752 petrea Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7752 petrea Lane offer parking?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7752 petrea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have a pool?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7752 petrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 petrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7752 petrea Lane has units with dishwashers.
