Charlotte, NC
7706 Konsler Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

7706 Konsler Dr

7706 Konsler Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Location

7706 Konsler Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Cute house on a cul-de-sac - Cute as a button 3 bed 2 bath ranch located on a cul-de-sac . Attached 2 car garage and a nice level yard. This home wont last, come and view today! Please call Angel 786-683-4118

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4482433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Konsler Dr have any available units?
7706 Konsler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7706 Konsler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Konsler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Konsler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Konsler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Konsler Dr offers parking.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Konsler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr have a pool?
No, 7706 Konsler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr have accessible units?
No, 7706 Konsler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Konsler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 Konsler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 Konsler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
