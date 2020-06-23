7704 Aragorn Ln, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Spacious 4 bedroom home plus loft. Open floor plan with formal dining room, breakfast area, fenced in private back yard. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Great location... Close to all stores and central Charlotte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have any available units?
7704 Aragorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7704 Aragorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Aragorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.