7704 Aragorn Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

7704 Aragorn Lane

7704 Aragorn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Aragorn Ln, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home plus loft. Open floor plan with formal dining room, breakfast area, fenced in private back yard. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Great location... Close to all stores and central Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have any available units?
7704 Aragorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Aragorn Lane have?
Some of 7704 Aragorn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Aragorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Aragorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Aragorn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Aragorn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Aragorn Lane offers parking.
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Aragorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have a pool?
No, 7704 Aragorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 7704 Aragorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Aragorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Aragorn Lane has units with dishwashers.

