All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7632 Lady Bank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7632 Lady Bank Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

7632 Lady Bank Drive

7632 Lady Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7632 Lady Bank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have any available units?
7632 Lady Bank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7632 Lady Bank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7632 Lady Bank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 Lady Bank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7632 Lady Bank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7632 Lady Bank Drive offers parking.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7632 Lady Bank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7632 Lady Bank Drive has a pool.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have accessible units?
No, 7632 Lady Bank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7632 Lady Bank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7632 Lady Bank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7632 Lady Bank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte