All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7620 Shiny Meadow Lane
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

7620 Shiny Meadow Lane

7620 Shiny Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7620 Shiny Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,296 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5488837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have any available units?
7620 Shiny Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Shiny Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 Shiny Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte