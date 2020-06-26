7609 Campbell Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths home with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, central air, gas heat, gas water heater, wood floors, ceiling fans, one car garage, vaulted ceiling, garden tub, walking closet, washer and dryer hook ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7609 Campbell Creek Lane have any available units?
7609 Campbell Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Campbell Creek Lane have?
Some of 7609 Campbell Creek Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Campbell Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Campbell Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.