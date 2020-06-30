Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7606 Carrington Forest Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7606 Carrington Forest Lane
7606 Carrington Forest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7606 Carrington Forest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, bright open floor plan w/office, formal DR & open large kitchen/den. Fenced yard. 4 lrg BRs & loft bonus.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/matthews-nc?lid=12880689
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5401753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have any available units?
7606 Carrington Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have?
Some of 7606 Carrington Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7606 Carrington Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Carrington Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Carrington Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Carrington Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 Carrington Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
