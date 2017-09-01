All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7532 Swans Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7532 Swans Run Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7532 Swans Run Road

7532 Swans Run Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7532 Swans Run Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in a great Charlotte location. Peaceful serenity on a quiet street and close to everything in south Charlotte. ***Open house for viewing Saturday, Feb 9th 11am-1pm***

Available for March 1st move in.
Rent $945/month (water/garbage included)
Security Deposit $945

hardwood floors
brick accent walls
large yard with patio
washer/dryer hookups
great school district
water included in rent

Available for scheduled showings. Interested Applicants can contact via email at ravenhomesllc@gmail.com or call 980-888-8468

No Section 8 accepted for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Swans Run Road have any available units?
7532 Swans Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 Swans Run Road have?
Some of 7532 Swans Run Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Swans Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Swans Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Swans Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Swans Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Swans Run Road offer parking?
No, 7532 Swans Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 7532 Swans Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Swans Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Swans Run Road have a pool?
No, 7532 Swans Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Swans Run Road have accessible units?
No, 7532 Swans Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Swans Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Swans Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte