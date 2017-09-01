7532 Swans Run Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in a great Charlotte location. Peaceful serenity on a quiet street and close to everything in south Charlotte. ***Open house for viewing Saturday, Feb 9th 11am-1pm***



Available for March 1st move in.

Rent $945/month (water/garbage included)

Security Deposit $945



hardwood floors

brick accent walls

large yard with patio

washer/dryer hookups

great school district

water included in rent



Available for scheduled showings. Interested Applicants can contact via email at ravenhomesllc@gmail.com or call 980-888-8468



No Section 8 accepted for this property.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.