Charlotte
Find more places like 7526 Silver Arrow Drive.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7526 Silver Arrow Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
7526 Silver Arrow Drive
7526 Silver Arrow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7526 Silver Arrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 2 story townhouse. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Patio. Fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have any available units?
7526 Silver Arrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have?
Some of 7526 Silver Arrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 7526 Silver Arrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Silver Arrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Silver Arrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive offer parking?
No, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have a pool?
No, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Silver Arrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 Silver Arrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
