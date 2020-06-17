All apartments in Charlotte
7516 Swinford Place
7516 Swinford Place

7516 Swinford Place · No Longer Available
Location

7516 Swinford Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful home in desirable Beverly Crest community. 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath with master down. Upgraded eat-in kitchen overlooking 2-story living room. Huge secondary bedrooms upstairs with bonus room. 2-car garage and private backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Swinford Place have any available units?
7516 Swinford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7516 Swinford Place have?
Some of 7516 Swinford Place's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 Swinford Place currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Swinford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Swinford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7516 Swinford Place is pet friendly.
Does 7516 Swinford Place offer parking?
Yes, 7516 Swinford Place does offer parking.
Does 7516 Swinford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Swinford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Swinford Place have a pool?
No, 7516 Swinford Place does not have a pool.
Does 7516 Swinford Place have accessible units?
No, 7516 Swinford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Swinford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Swinford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
