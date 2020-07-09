All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7516 Hollywood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7516 Hollywood Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

7516 Hollywood Street

7516 Hollywood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7516 Hollywood Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,570 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE5149241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Hollywood Street have any available units?
7516 Hollywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7516 Hollywood Street have?
Some of 7516 Hollywood Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 Hollywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Hollywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Hollywood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7516 Hollywood Street is pet friendly.
Does 7516 Hollywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 7516 Hollywood Street offers parking.
Does 7516 Hollywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Hollywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Hollywood Street have a pool?
Yes, 7516 Hollywood Street has a pool.
Does 7516 Hollywood Street have accessible units?
No, 7516 Hollywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Hollywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7516 Hollywood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte