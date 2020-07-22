All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 745 Aberdeen Glen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
745 Aberdeen Glen Place
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

745 Aberdeen Glen Place

745 Aberdeen Glen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

745 Aberdeen Glen Place, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5401323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have any available units?
745 Aberdeen Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have?
Some of 745 Aberdeen Glen Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Aberdeen Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
745 Aberdeen Glen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Aberdeen Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place offers parking.
Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have a pool?
Yes, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place has a pool.
Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Aberdeen Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Aberdeen Glen Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte