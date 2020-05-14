All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

7445 Stone Mountain Court

7445 Stone Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Location

7445 Stone Mountain Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,884 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5141564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have any available units?
7445 Stone Mountain Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have?
Some of 7445 Stone Mountain Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 Stone Mountain Court currently offering any rent specials?
7445 Stone Mountain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 Stone Mountain Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7445 Stone Mountain Court is pet friendly.
Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court offer parking?
Yes, 7445 Stone Mountain Court offers parking.
Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7445 Stone Mountain Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have a pool?
Yes, 7445 Stone Mountain Court has a pool.
Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have accessible units?
No, 7445 Stone Mountain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 Stone Mountain Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7445 Stone Mountain Court does not have units with dishwashers.
