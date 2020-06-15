All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7420 N Rea Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7420 N Rea Park Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:14 AM

7420 N Rea Park Lane

7420 N Rea Park Ln · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any. The Links Rea Farms apartments are a brand new community featuring apartments and townhomes in the Ballantyne neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Our pet-friendly community is part of the Rea Farms Village mixed-use development. We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Our premium amenities include two resort-style pools, an entertainment suite and a sports lounge that has been designed to fit your social lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have any available units?
7420 N Rea Park Lane has a unit available for $2,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have?
Some of 7420 N Rea Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 N Rea Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7420 N Rea Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 N Rea Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 N Rea Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane offer parking?
No, 7420 N Rea Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 N Rea Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7420 N Rea Park Lane has a pool.
Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7420 N Rea Park Lane has accessible units.
Does 7420 N Rea Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 N Rea Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7420 N Rea Park Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity