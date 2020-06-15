7420 N Rea Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill new construction

Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any. The Links Rea Farms apartments are a brand new community featuring apartments and townhomes in the Ballantyne neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Our pet-friendly community is part of the Rea Farms Village mixed-use development. We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Our premium amenities include two resort-style pools, an entertainment suite and a sports lounge that has been designed to fit your social lifestyle.