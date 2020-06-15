7420 N Rea Park Lane

Amenities
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any. The Links Rea Farms apartments are a brand new community featuring apartments and townhomes in the Ballantyne neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Our pet-friendly community is part of the Rea Farms Village mixed-use development. We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Our premium amenities include two resort-style pools, an entertainment suite and a sports lounge that has been designed to fit your social lifestyle.