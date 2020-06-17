All apartments in Charlotte
Location

7414 Mystic Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Large Townhome for rent w 2 bedrooms/1.5 baths. Private fenced in patio with lock. Water, trash and sewer included. Dedicated parking space at the entrance. Pool and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Mystic Lane have any available units?
7414 Mystic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7414 Mystic Lane have?
Some of 7414 Mystic Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 Mystic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Mystic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Mystic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7414 Mystic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7414 Mystic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Mystic Lane offers parking.
Does 7414 Mystic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Mystic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Mystic Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7414 Mystic Lane has a pool.
Does 7414 Mystic Lane have accessible units?
No, 7414 Mystic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Mystic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 Mystic Lane has units with dishwashers.

