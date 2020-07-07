All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 5 2019 at 6:14 PM

7411 Middlebury Place

7411 Middlebury Place · No Longer Available
Location

7411 Middlebury Place, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch in Idlewild Farms Subdivision. Tremendous fenced in backyard with large storage barn and screened in porch. Living room and den with fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances included. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathrooms.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Middlebury Place have any available units?
7411 Middlebury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Middlebury Place have?
Some of 7411 Middlebury Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Middlebury Place currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Middlebury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Middlebury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Middlebury Place is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Middlebury Place offer parking?
No, 7411 Middlebury Place does not offer parking.
Does 7411 Middlebury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 Middlebury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Middlebury Place have a pool?
No, 7411 Middlebury Place does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Middlebury Place have accessible units?
No, 7411 Middlebury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Middlebury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Middlebury Place does not have units with dishwashers.

