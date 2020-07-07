7411 Middlebury Place

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch in Idlewild Farms Subdivision. Tremendous fenced in backyard with large storage barn and screened in porch. Living room and den with fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances included. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and bathrooms. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
