Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort. MODERN LIVING IN CHARLOTTE, NC

Brand new apartments tucked away in lush greenery, yet perfectly placed within walking distance of shopping, dining and entertainment hot spots like Top Golf. Rent today at The Palmer Apartments!