All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7403 Autumn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7403 Autumn Trail
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:07 PM

7403 Autumn Trail

7403 Autumn Trail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7403 Autumn Trail Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Autumn Trail have any available units?
7403 Autumn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7403 Autumn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Autumn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Autumn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 Autumn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail offer parking?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail have a pool?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail have accessible units?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 Autumn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7403 Autumn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte