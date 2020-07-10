All apartments in Charlotte
740 Reigate Road
Location

740 Reigate Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom home in the University Area. Nice Open floor plan with lots of lighting! Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and Garden Tub. Secondary Bedrooms are nice sizes as well. Flat back yard with Fenced in for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Reigate Road have any available units?
740 Reigate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Reigate Road have?
Some of 740 Reigate Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Reigate Road currently offering any rent specials?
740 Reigate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Reigate Road pet-friendly?
No, 740 Reigate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 740 Reigate Road offer parking?
Yes, 740 Reigate Road offers parking.
Does 740 Reigate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Reigate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Reigate Road have a pool?
No, 740 Reigate Road does not have a pool.
Does 740 Reigate Road have accessible units?
No, 740 Reigate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Reigate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Reigate Road has units with dishwashers.

