740 Reigate Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom home in the University Area. Nice Open floor plan with lots of lighting! Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and Garden Tub. Secondary Bedrooms are nice sizes as well. Flat back yard with Fenced in for privacy.