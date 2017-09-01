All apartments in Charlotte
740 Pritchard Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:35 PM

740 Pritchard Street

740 Pritchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 Pritchard Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Pritchard Street have any available units?
740 Pritchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 740 Pritchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 Pritchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Pritchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Pritchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 740 Pritchard Street offer parking?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 740 Pritchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Pritchard Street have a pool?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 740 Pritchard Street have accessible units?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Pritchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Pritchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Pritchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
